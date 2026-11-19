With GTA 6, Rockstar Games has fixed the most annoying thing about some of its older games. I've been hands-on with GTA 6 for 65 hours so far, reviewing it for The Independent.

One of the very first things I noticed is that to sprint, you no longer need to mash the X/A button, and this now comes as standard instead of having to change it in the settings. You can just click in the left stick to control whether your character jogs or sprints.

This admittedly took some getting getting used to at first, as muscle memory from past Rockstar games saw me performing silly bunny hops for the first few hours when I was trying to sprint, but I got used to it and never looked back.

As part of my review for The Independent, I've hailed GTA 6 as the best game ever made.

Players no longer have to mash the X/A button to run Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is Rockstar Games' latest entry into the world renowned Grand Theft Auto series. It's set in the fictional state of Leonida, a take on Florida, with Vice City (Miami) at its beating heart.

The game follows the story of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they end up in the middle of a huge criminal conspiracy after what seems to be a simple score gets scuppered.

At times, they are forced to survive before they have any chance of thriving in this parody of The Sunshine State.

We've got consistent coverage of GTA 6 on Indy100 and The Independent around the game's launch and beyond, so keep it locked with us for everything you need to know.

GTA 6 releases 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.



Best GTA 6 deals



GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, PS5 : £89,99, Playstation.com

: £89,99, Playstation.com GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5: £64.99, JohnLewis.com

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