In GTA 6, players have to refuel their vehicles, eat and go to the gym - but what's that really like to play? I've been hands-on with GTA 6 for 65 hours so far, reviewing it for The Independent.

None of them are anywhere near as daunting, annoying or as intrusive as you might think. If you steal or own a car, it will have varying levels of fuel but filling it up is quite straightforward.

You just mark a gas station on your map, drive up to it, select the service which costs a negligible amount and refuel. When your tank is running low, there are plenty of prompts telling you this and the nearest fuel station will show as an icon on the minimap. Repairs can be done at gas stations too.

Gym access is gained through memberships or different settings where gym equipment is available. You can do strength training to improve overall health or cardio training to improve overall stamina but neither are absolutely essential if you don't want to do them.

When doing strength training, it’s done by carefully pressing and depressing the two rear triggers. Three completed activities finishes a workout and there are different levels to this. Cardio activities, such as running and cycling, see players having to press the X/A button in time with the programme, again with different levels. The higher the level, the better your stats.

With both strength and cardio, you have to complete another workout in a certain time otherwise you’ll lose progress in reaching the next level.

Eating and drinking to replenish core stats and temporarily boost them might also sound like a bit of a pain but it's honestly as simple as you want it to be.

Yes, you can go out, get groceries, or go to fast food chains, cafes or restaurants - but if you don’t want to do that, at your base is always a bowl of apples and a coffee machine, which replenish these stats in the same way if you don't want to go out of your way to do so.

Refuelling cars, eating and going to the gym are nowhere near as daunting, annoying or as intrusive as you might think / Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is Rockstar Games' latest entry into the world renowned Grand Theft Auto series. It's set in the fictional state of Leonida, a take on Florida, with Vice City (Miami) at its beating heart.

The game follows the story of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they end up in the middle of a huge criminal conspiracy after what seems to be a simple score gets scuppered.

At times, they are forced to survive before they have any chance of thriving in this parody of The Sunshine State.

We've got consistent coverage of GTA 6 on Indy100 and The Independent around the game's launch and beyond, so keep it locked with us for everything you need to know.

GTA 6 releases 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.

Best GTA 6 deals



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: £89,99, Playstation.com GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

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: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5: £64.99, JohnLewis.com

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