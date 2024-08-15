GTA 6: Everything we know so far

How do you follow the biggest game of the last decade? That’s the dilemma Rockstar Games have to deal with as they prepare to release GTA 6.

The last instalment of the hugely popular video game series was released in 2013 and has now sold more than 200 million copies, bringing us one of the most immersive open worlds ever created.

It’s been a mainstay for gamers over the last decade and now fans are clamouring for anything they can find out about the latest instalment in the iconic franchise.

Here’s everything we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6.

- YouTube Song: Love Is A Long Road Artist: Tom Petty Written by Thomas Earl Petty and Michael W. Campbell Published by Universal ...

What was revealed in the GTA 6 trailer? Who are the main characters in GTA 6?

The first and so far only trailer for GTA 6 came out in December 2023 and gave a first look at what fans can expect from the new game world.

It showed two protagonists, one named Lucia and another believed to be named Jason, along with a look at the fictional state of Leonida, based on the real-life state of Florida, and Vice City, based on Miami.

The GTA series has stopped off in its version of Miami before with Vice City and Vice City Stories.

Lucia and Jason are believed to be inspired by a Bonnie and Clyde type of relationship.

There was a heavy focus on social media in the game with a number of famous viral clips parodied in the 90 second trailer along with loads of other small details too.

It also revealed a release window of 2025, which has since been narrowed down to Autumn 2025.

When is the second GTA 6 trailer? Are there any screenshots?



There is currently no news on a second trailer or any screenshots at this stage.

However earlier in 2024, Rockstar did update the GTA 6 section of its website with placeholders for four images before it was quickly reverted.

When will GTA 6 release? Is there a release date for GTA 6?

GTA 6 is scheduled to release in Autumn 2025.



A release window of 2025 was given by Rockstar Games when the trailer was released but Take-Two narrowed that down ahead of an earnings call in May.

Ahead of its latest earnings call in August, Take-Two confirmed the game is still on track to release then but did not give any further details about the title.

A release date of October 27 2025 was posted on the game's IMDB listing but this has since been reverted.

Have there been any GTA 6 leaks?

There was an absolutely huge leak in September 2022 that saw around 90 videos of early development gameplay footage posted online.

After speculation if the leaks were real or not, Rockstar confirmed them. These have since been largely removed from various online forums.

Where will GTA 6 be set? Is the GTA 6 map based in Vice City?

The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, based on the real-life state of Florida, and Vice City, based on Miami.

It's understood to be the largest map Rockstar has ever produced and the latest map from the Mapping Project, an online community putting together what it understands to be the in-game map based on news, speculation and leaks, was updated to include Florida's panhandle.

What can I play GTA 6 on?

Rockstar has confirmed the game will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

There has been no mention of the game being made available at PC at this time. The game will not be playable on PS4 or Xbox One.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.