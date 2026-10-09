GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar Games reveals first radio stations and hosts

Rockstar Games has revealed the first GTA 6 radio stations and hosts, giving fans a new look at the music coming to Grand Theft Auto VI.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases in less than six weeks on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. Those who pre-order the Standard or Ultimate edition can load it a week early from 12 November.

Rockstar also confirmed two new tracks that will be on Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album too.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest news, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

ICYMI: Rockstar Games reveals first wave of GTA 6 radio stations Rockstar Games has confirmed the first wave of radio stations and hosts that will be available in GTA 6. Six stations and their hosts are available to preview today: Cocoteo FM: Leonida's home for the best of modern Latin music. Hosted by El Martillo and La Gata and featuring everything from bachata and merengue to dembow and reggaeton - Cocoteo FM is el party que nunca se apaga.

Back Country Radio: MW and Delta Dawne blast renegade country music to the Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn and beyond. Stay tuned for Back Country's roving reporter, swamp meteorologist and Delta's not-so-secret lover Mud Dog Mike checking in from the driver's seat of his Grassrivers airboat.

AfroBank FM: Turn up the gbedu with Burna and Palmsy, AfroBank FM's dynamic duo curating the best in African music, from 20th-century classics and undiscovered gems to contemporary sounds like amapiano, 3-step and more.

The Chamber 106.6: Crushing metal has landed in Leonida. Jump in the pit with DJ Kerry and DJ Tom for classic metal from the 80s and beyond as they channel Leonida's deep metal roots.

Flash FM: The Vice City institution that delivers the best in pop music with Robyn and Alex - guaranteed to make you dance no matter where you find yourself in the Goodtime State.

Dirty South Classics: A little southern hospitality from Trick and Trina, blasting regional rap and hip-hop classics. From the beach to the block, nobody reps Leonida and the South like they do. Plus, for the first time ever, GTA 6 will have a series of on-demand podcasts, with both radio and podcasts available to listen to in vehicles or on foot through newly introduced headphones and earbuds connected to their smartphones. Previews of these stations can be listened to in the music section of Rockstar's website here.

Two new tracks confirmed for GTA 6 album Rockstar Games has confirmed two new tracks which will feature on Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album which are available to stream right now. Don't Chart' by Cardi B and 'Suzuki' by Fuerza Regida are the two new releases, taking the total released so far up to eight with 26 more still to come.

New GTA 6 and Rockstar Games merch Rockstar Games has revealed brand new GTA 6 and studio merch. Loads of new t-shirts, hats, bags, collectibles and more have been revealed. Some of the merch, such as the black t-shirts with the Rockstar or Grand Theft Auto logo on, have already sold out.

New GTA 6 screenshots too As part of that update about the first radio stations and hosts from Rockstar Games, three new screenshots of Leonida were also shared.

First GTA 6 radio stations and hosts officially revealed Rockstar Games has confirmed the first wave of radio stations and hosts that will be available in GTA 6. Six stations and their hosts are available to preview today: Cocoteo FM: Leonida's home for the best of modern Latin music. Hosted by El Martillo and La Gata and featuring everything from bachata and merengue to dembow and reggaeton - Cocoteo FM is el party que nunca se apaga.

Back Country Radio: MW and Delta Dawne blast renegade country music to the Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn and beyond. Stay tuned for Back Country's roving reporter, swamp meteorologist and Delta's not-so-secret lover Mud Dog Mike checking in from the driver's seat of his Grassrivers airboat.

AfroBank FM: Turn up the gbedu with Burna and Palmsy, AfroBank FM's dynamic duo curating the best in African music, from 20th-century classics and undiscovered gems to contemporary sounds like amapiano, 3-step and more.

The Chamber 106.6: Crushing metal has landed in Leonida. Jump in the pit with DJ Kerry and DJ Tom for classic metal from the 80s and beyond as they channel Leonida's deep metal roots.

Flash FM: The Vice City institution that delivers the best in pop music with Robyn and Alex - guaranteed to make you dance no matter where you find yourself in the Goodtime State.

Dirty South Classics: A little southern hospitality from Trick and Trina, blasting regional rap and hip-hop classics. From the beach to the block, nobody reps Leonida and the South like they do. Plus, for the first time ever, GTA 6 will have a series of on-demand podcasts, with both radio and podcasts available to listen to in vehicles or on foot through newly introduced headphones and earbuds connected to their smartphones. Previews of these stations can be listened to in the music section of Rockstar's website here.

Huge new GTA 6 gameplay and cutscenes 'leak' from Cyberleek Cyberleek is back... The infamous GTA 6 leaker appears to have posted 25 minutes of new footage from the upcoming game, including gameplay and cutscenes that have not been seen before. Cyberleek recently posted a poll that only contained question marks, causing speculation the leaker was about to release more GTA 6 footage. And Cyberleek has done exactly that with a video called GTA 6: An Extended Leek. CyberLeek previously released videos in what they said was a protest of the game not releasing with physical copies - but the 'leaks' were also linked to a cryptocurrency and CyberLeek ran polls where people could pay to vote for what they wanted to see next. Each video that was 'leaked' also included a mention of the memecoin throughout.

Brand new GTA 6 gameplay details revealed A report has revealed brand new GTA 6 gameplay details. IGN spoke with Rockstar North's Rob Nelson about the upcoming game a couple of months or so ago and the full interview with him has now been published. In it, Nelson revealed players can hover over an area on the map where a crime was committed to see how many stars you have there with police staying for a while, a bit like the 'wanted' sections in Red Dead Redemption 2 which you had to clear by paying a bounty. He hinted at multiple endings, confirmed Lucia's ankle monitor will play a big role in the game and he also hinted at some NSFW minigames. Nelson also revealed players can randomly switch from Lucia to Jason to find him showering naked, cityscapes will continue to change as you progress through the game and headphones can be bought, hinting that music can be listened to outside the car this time.

XBOX boss addresses GTA 6 PC and streaming report XBOX chief strategy officer Matthew Ball has addressed a report Microsoft's gaming division had secured exclusive streaming rights for GTA 6 which also swelled speculation about the game being playable on PC at launch. The Verge's Tom Warren reported XBOX agreed an exclusive streaming deal and such a deal would usually allow players to play via PC through XBOX cloud streaming, sparking speculation GTA 6 could be playable on PC at launch. But in a X / Twitter post, Ball said: "While the excitement for GTA 6 and XBOX is great to see, it has also led to some misreporting. "We are looking forward to launching GTA 6 on XBOX 19 November, though the game will not be streaming exclusively or to PC." Warren responded to this with a post of his own that said: "I've corrected my story as the XBOX cloud streaming rights deal for GTA 6 appears to be more complicated than I originally reported. Sorry for the confusion!"

Very graphic GTA 6 gameplay mechanics revealed Very adult GTA 6 gameplay mechanics have been revealed through a PEGI rating which has since seemingly been taken down. Unsurprisingly, PEGI rated the game as 18 for violence, sex, drugs and online purchases. But in the content specific issues section, key details about what players can do in GTA 6 have been revealed. It said: "Violence is bloody with a high degree of realism, with certain weapons being able to cause greater damage such as detailed decapitation and dismemberment. "Drug use is frequent and prominent with the player being able to partake in drug use with others and to use illegal drugs directly from their inventory. "Most notably, cocaine can be carried around by the player and snorted directly from their hand at any time. "There are also strong sexual themes including nudity, scenes of intercourse and occasional scenes of sexual fetishes. "In various night clubs, the player can also pay for private dances, during which the game allows the player to move their hands onto the dancer's breasts and buttocks." This rating appears to have since been taken offline as a message saying "the requested page could not be found" now appears but not before it has done the rounds on social media.

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