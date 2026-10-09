The world of Bridgerton is getting even bigger, with the announcement of a new spin-off series about a beloved character from the popular period drama show.

We'll get to see how the love story between a young Violet Bridgerton and her Viscount Edmund Bridgerton came to be and who would go on to have the eight Bridgerton siblings - Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth.

In the main series, we see the matriarch and dowager viscountess (played by Ruth Gemmell) navigate the marriage mart with her daughters as they made their debut into society.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

At the same time, also providing motherly advice on matters of the heart to her children, all while dealing with the grief of losing her husband after Edmund (Rupert Evans) got stung by a bee and died.

Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton's executive producer is on board to co-write, showrun, executive producer the spin-off, along with Nicholas Nardini, while Bridgerton directors Tom Verica and Betsy Beers will also be executive producers.

This spin-off makes it the first time Rhimes has written a show since she created and executive produced another Bridgerton spin-off series, 2023's Queen Charlotte that told the story of the young queen's (India Amarteifio) marriage to King George of England (Corey Mylchreest).

In this, we saw a young Violet played by Connie Jenkins-Greig, but it has not been confirmed whether the actress with be reprising the role for the spin-off.

A release date for the spin-off has not yet been confirmed, in the meantime fans are eagerly awaiting Bridgerton season 5 set to be released in 2027. The lead couple for the series was announced to be Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodds), and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza) marking the first same-sex relationship in the main storyline for the show.

Meanwhile, news of the Violet Bridgerton spin-off has sparked a lot of reaction on social media with fans sharing their excitement, with some sharing their casting choices.

One person said, "DON’T RECAST YOUNG VIOLET SHES ALREADY PERFECT."









"BRING ME MY FAVE TRIO BACK PLEASE," a second person wrote, referring to India Amarteifio, Connie Jenkins-Greig, and Arsema Thomas as young Lady Agatha Danbury.





A third person added, "My clients" along with photos of Emily Bader and Jonah Hauer-King, fancasting them as Violet and Edmund.









"Emily Bader as young Violet Bridgerton would eat so hard," a fourth person commented.













A fifth person noted, "and we’ll be sat for it the way we did for Queen Charlotte."





"I just realized this means four back to back female lead seasons of Bridgerton," someone else pointed out with future seasons of Bridgerton being based on the daughters.

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