Mass Effect 5 trailer posted online - and furious gamers mourn what could have been

A trailer for the cancelled Mass Effect 5 which was reportedly for internal purposes at BioWare has been posted on Reddit after the studio was shut down and work on the game stopped with furious gamers mourning what could have been.

The studio confirmed the shut down in a social media post on Wednesday (21 October). It's understood 50 people working at the studio will all be laid off.

Now a trailer for Mass Effect 5, called Mass Effect: Universe at the end of the trailer, has been posted online which IGN and renowned reporter Jason Schreier have both verified as legitimate.

It starts with the message: "The following is in-engine footage from our small team. It uses our pre-production assets."

It goes on to show a number of things fans of the series will be familiar with, including characters, species, different powers that can be wielded and weapons.

On the post in the Mass Effect Subreddit, fans have been mourning what could have been.

One said: "Are you actually kidding me? They finally did everything we f*****g wanted in a game after constant failures across the board from EA and they CANCEL IT! ARE YOU SERIOUS"

"A spy thriller is such a cool concept for a re-entry to the series," agreed a second. "Man, I'm just so sad and angry."

A third concurred: "I love the idea of the concept being Liara putting together a group of spies / mercs that stop galaxy wide threats from happening before they're galaxy wide threats. Especially considering how Shepard was basically ignored by the alliance until it was too late."

"Even outside of Shepard and the Normandy, the Mass Effect universe was one of the best and most realised in gaming in ages..." a fourth commented. "We deserve more games in this universe!! This looks dope."

And a fifth pleaded: "I get Cyberpunk vibes from it, give it to CD Projekt."

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