GTA 6 LIVE: XBOX boss addresses PC and exclusive streaming report

An XBOX boss has addressed a report Microsoft's gaming division had secured exclusive streaming rights for GTA 6 which also sparked speculation about the game being playable on PC at launch.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases in six weeks on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. Those who pre-order the Standard or Ultimate edition can load it a week early from 12 November.

A recent rating which was since been taken down revealed Rockstar Games is not pulling any punches with Grand Theft Auto VI as very adult gameplay mechanics were revealed.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest news, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

XBOX boss addresses GTA 6 PC and streaming report XBOX chief strategy officer Matthew Ball has addressed a report Microsoft's gaming division had secured exclusive streaming rights for GTA 6 which also swelled speculation about the game being playable on PC at launch. The Verge's Tom Warren reported XBOX agreed an exclusive streaming deal and such a deal would usually allow players to play via PC through XBOX cloud streaming, sparking speculation GTA 6 could be playable on PC at launch. But in a X / Twitter post, Ball said: "While the excitement for GTA 6 and XBOX is great to see, it has also led to some misreporting. "We are looking forward to launching GTA 6 on XBOX 19 November, though the game will not be streaming exclusively or to PC." Warren responded to this with a post of his own that said: "I've corrected my story as the XBOX cloud streaming rights deal for GTA 6 appears to be more complicated than I originally reported. Sorry for the confusion!"

Very graphic GTA 6 gameplay mechanics revealed Very adult GTA 6 gameplay mechanics have been revealed through a PEGI rating which has since seemingly been taken down. Unsurprisingly, PEGI rated the game as 18 for violence, sex, drugs and online purchases. But in the content specific issues section, key details about what players can do in GTA 6 have been revealed. It said: "Violence is bloody with a high degree of realism, with certain weapons being able to cause greater damage such as detailed decapitation and dismemberment. "Drug use is frequent and prominent with the player being able to partake in drug use with others and to use illegal drugs directly from their inventory. "Most notably, cocaine can be carried around by the player and snorted directly from their hand at any time. "There are also strong sexual themes including nudity, scenes of intercourse and occasional scenes of sexual fetishes. "In various night clubs, the player can also pay for private dances, during which the game allows the player to move their hands onto the dancer's breasts and buttocks." This rating appears to have since been taken offline as a message saying "the requested page could not be found" now appears but not before it has done the rounds on social media.

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