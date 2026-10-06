Trump says Iran taking out these US cities would be 'small price to pay'

Donald Trump has sparked fierce outrage after appearing to suggest that if Iran were to “take out” two US cities, it would be a “small price to pay”.

The US president was speaking at a rally in Nebraska, as the country is just weeks away from the midterm elections on 5 November. As Republicans campaign for votes, the US remains at war with Iran (which Trump himself started), causing the price of diesel and other essentials to soar. But according to the president, the violence of war, and the high prices it is causing, are a “small price to pay”.

“Remember, with the war, it’s just artificial. It’s a little bit high. It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe. They could take out a city – let them take out Los Angeles, let them take out San Diego – this is a very small price to pay,” Trump said to a clapping audience.

But, while his supporters may have applauded, many, many more were sickened by Trump’s dangerous disregard for the Californian cities.

California governor Gavin Newsom condemned Trump, writing: “After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should “take out” Los Angeles and San Diego.

“He is deranged and dangerous.”

Another wrote: “The President of the United States calling on our enemies to take out an American city is treason.”

Someone else asked: “How much farther will he fall?”

“That's treason. Actual treason. Not ‘treasonous,’ but actual treason,” another claimed.

One person wrote: “What an absolute psychopath.”

“The President of the United States calling on our enemies to take out an American city is treason,” another suggested.

“WHAT THE F**K DID I JUST HEAR? … Those are AMERICAN CITIES. AMERICAN FAMILIES. AMERICAN LIVES.

“A Commander in Chief casually talking about Americans being ‘taken out’ by a foreign adversary — and calling it ‘a very small price to pay’ — is beyond deranged. It is treasonous,” someone else remarked.

One person asked: “Jesus F-ing Christ. What are we even doing here?”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.