'Disgusting' Trump called a female Democratic Senate candidate and doctor a slur

US president Donald Trump has been slammed after calling a female Democratic midterm election candidate a slur.

Even for Trump, who regularly throws around insults ( especially at women ) and controversial remarks without consequence, some recent comments have shocked people – perhaps most notably when he suggested at a rally that Iran obliterating Los Angeles and San Diego would be a “small price to pay” .

And it’s not just at rallies where he spouts harmful views. In a recent Truth Social post, Trump attacked Democrat senate candidate in South Carolina, Dr. Annie Andrews, calling her a “trannie” three separate times in one post.

“Annie ‘Trannie’ Andrews is running against our wonderful Darline Graham for the Senate in South Carolina … In any event, Darline is a High Quality person, maybe the Highest, and Annie Trannie is not,” he wrote.

Trump then used the slur for a third time, writing: “Trannie is not for South Carolina.”

In a post on X/Twitter which came not long after Trump’s, Dr. Andrews wrote: “As a mom and a pediatrician, I’m in this race to fight for my patients, my three kids, and South Carolina.

“And I’m going to work with anyone to put South Carolina first, because lowering costs and making life better for families across our state is going to take all of us working together.

“If you care more about your bills than the politics in Washington, this campaign is for you.”

“Hard to imagine any other president attacking a political opponent with a slur like ‘trannie’ without launching a significant scandal,” someone pointed out.

Another said: “This is disgusting.”

Someone else commented: “This president is such a vile person. And this is such a pathetic last minute attack, while supporting a candidate whose literal qualification is she’s the sister of a deceased senator because she’s loyal to Trump. Don’t be this dumb.”

One person argued: “He is just a vile, disgusting creature. F**king embarrassment to the country.”

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