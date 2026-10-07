XBOX Project Helix LIVE: CEO Asha Sharma shares official update

XBOX CEO Asha Sharma has reportedly shared an official update about Microsoft's next-gen console XBOX Project Helix.

XBOX Project Helix has already been confirmed to be "deep in development" after being officially teased, sparking speculation about its release date, price, specs and hardware.



Reports suggest the main console could be a hybrid gaming PC and backwards compatibility is also expected to remain a major part of Microsoft's next-generation XBOX strategy.

Indy100's XBOX Project Helix live blog below has all the latest confirmed news and updates, release date, price, hardware, alleged specifications, disc drive news, backwards compatibility developments, Game Pass changes and the latest leaks and rumours.

XBOX CEO Asha Sharma shares official Project Helix update XBOX CEO Asha Sharma has reportedly shared an official update on Microsoft's upcoming next-gen console Project Helix. Speaking at an internal town hall event (via Windows Central), Sharma said: "We are moving to a family of devices for Gen-10. "There is not one device that fits all. We will certainly have a great console first but we also know that many players will be on the go. "We will be sharing more about that as our plans develop. The operating system is starting to look really good. We're very excited about this."

XBOX boss addresses GTA 6 PC and streaming report XBOX chief strategy officer Matthew Ball has addressed a report Microsoft's gaming division had secured exclusive streaming rights for GTA 6 which also swelled speculation about the game being playable on PC at launch. The Verge's Tom Warren reported XBOX agreed an exclusive streaming deal and such a deal would usually allow players to play via PC through XBOX cloud streaming, sparking speculation GTA 6 could be playable on PC at launch. But in a X / Twitter post, Ball said: "While the excitement for GTA 6 and XBOX is great to see, it has also led to some misreporting. "We are looking forward to launching GTA 6 on XBOX 19 November, though the game will not be streaming exclusively or to PC." Warren responded to this with a post of his own that said: "I've corrected my story as the XBOX cloud streaming rights deal for GTA 6 appears to be more complicated than I originally reported. Sorry for the confusion!"

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