2025 called 'greatest year in gaming history' after major news titles announced

Video games planned for release in 2025 have a number of players on social media saying next year "might legit end up being the greatest year in gaming history".

2024 has been a pretty quiet year for game releases despite the successes of Helldivers 2, Dragon's Dogma II,Stellar Blade and a few others.

It seems the three major console players have been working on other things than games themselves - Sony may have something up its sleeve with a PS5 Pro later this year, Xbox has been prioritising its Game Pass and Nintendo seems to be prioritising work on a Switch 2.

There has been a lot of hype for GTA 6 but the first trailer released in December 2023 revealed the game would release in 2025, which has since been narrowed down to Autumn 2025.

But the first day at Gamescom, a video games fair in Cologne, Germany running August 20-25, already seems to have given players lots to look forward to.

Among the announcements for games coming out in 2025 so far are Mafia: The Old Country, Borderlands 4 and Dying Light: The Beast.

And news of these games, along with reveals of updates for existing ones, have players keenly looking ahead at what's to come.

One viral Tweet said: "2025 might legit end up being the greatest year in gaming history."

Another agreed and said: "Mafia & GTA 6 in the same year is INSANE. I cannot wait for next year."

One posted the games that have been confirmed for 2025, saying it will "be a GOAT’d gaming year" and the list is huge.

Another has described 2025 as "too much".

One posted about a new Dying Light game being announced at Gamescom and said: "It's finally happening bro holy s**t. 2025 might be one of the greatest year in gaming history with all of these games announced to be released."

Another agreed: "2025 has potential to be the greatest single year in gaming history."

And this is all just after the first day of Gamescom...

