GTA 6: An Extended Look speculated runtime length is confusing everyone

Speculation about GTA 6: An Extended Look's runtime length is causing all sorts of confusion across social media.

Rockstar Games and Netflix announced GTA 6: An Extended Look will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday 27 August at 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT) with the same video going live on Rockstar's official YouTube channel and website for free six hours later.

An in-depth and first official look at gameplay is expected from this, including some of the innovative mechanics Rockstar is expected to introduce.

Little else has been officially revealed about what to expect though and one thing a lot of fans are keen to know is how long the extended look will run for.

But two contrasting claims are causing quite a bit of confusion on social media.

The first to emerge was that GTA 6: An Extended Look would last 30 minutes as this appeared in the Netflix app.

However other users reported the exact length of the video was different across accounts and it's seemingly a placeholder, with others also coming forward saying it's a "bug" on Netflix as it shows the same length for shows such as Breaking Bad.

The second that has emerged is a response from Netflix's customer service chat.

Someone asked how long the duration of the extended look will be and it responded saying it will be 20 minutes in length.

However it has been pointed out this could be a chatbot and other users said they spoke to humans from Netflix's customer service team who told them that information is currently unavailable.

The runtime of GTA 6: An Extended Look has not yet been confirmed by Rockstar or Netflix.

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