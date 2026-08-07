GTA 6 Netflix premiere has fans losing their minds - and not everyone is happy

An extended look at GTA 6 premiering on Netflix has got fans completely losing their minds on social media - and not everyone is happy.

Rockstar Games and Netflix announced GTA 6: An Extended Look will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday 27 August at 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT) with the same video going live on Rockstar's official YouTube channel and website - for free - just six hours later.

Although a first-look at a game through a streaming service is a first, studios working with other companies, specifically publications, to have the exclusive on a first look at the title they've been working on isn't exactly anything new.

Think back to GTA 5 when Game Informer had the exclusive first-look then and no-one really complained about having to buy a copy of the magazine to find out about the game they'd been looking forward to.

And with GTA 6, it isn't even like the video won't be accessible without paying for it. It will be available for free just six hours after the Netflix timed exclusive.

But with anticipation for GTA 6 at fever pitch, a lot of fans have been left unhappy on social media.

One said: "Locking a gameplay trailer behind a Netflix subscription is a new level of greed."

A second quoted an account that said they had signed up for a Netflix subscription to watch the premiere and said: "You people are part of the problem."

Via machine translation, one said: "It's the game that killed consoles and games with physical media. It's the game that cemented the standard of charging 400 reais for a base version of a game. And now it presents us with the concept of selling trailer exclusivity to paid streaming platforms. Horrible precedents for the future."

Another posted: "Netflix premiere for a f*****g video game trailer."

"No disc so you'll never own the game, 100 euro if you want all content, and now you need a Netflix subscription for an early look at gameplay even if pre-orders have already started," one added. "Truly everything that's wrong with gaming in 2026."

And another said: "GTA 6 has broken people. People are genuinely excited to PAY to watch an ADVERTISEMENT. It's the most cattle-like consoomer [sic] behaviour I've ever seen from anything in my life."

But there are some people who are hyped for it either way.

One posted: "If I log in to Netflix and watch this live and hear this lady's voice after all this time, the smile on my face won't be any wider."

"OH MY F*****G GOD WE ARE FINALLY GETTING A GAMEPLAY VIDEO OF GTA 6," exclaimed another.

Via machine translation, one said: "Trailer on Netflix, it's clear it's not going to be delayed any further."

And another said: "YEARS OF WAITING IS FINALLY GONNA PAY OFF."

GTA 6 releases on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.



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