Is GTA 6 releasing on Nintendo Switch 2? Take-Two boss gives huge hint

The boss of Take-Two, which is Rockstar Games' parent company, said it "fully expects to support the Switch 2 going forward" and this has led to speculation from the GTA 6community the game could release on the upcoming console.

Ahead of an earnings call on February 6, Take-Two confirmed GTA 6remains on track to release in Autumn despite growing concerns from fans that continued silence meant a delay was looking likely.

But official documents said: "Looking ahead, this calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as we plan to launch Sid Meier’s Civilization VII on February 11, Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, GTA 6 in the Fall, and Borderlands 4."

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick and other bosses took questions from investors at the end of the earnings call and one of them was around the Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said the company "fully expects to support the Switch 2 going forward" / Composite image from Rockstar Games & Nintendo

Responding to it, Zelnick said: "We've had a long standing relationship with Nintendo and we've supported the platform when it made sense for individual releases.

"The Switch device can support any audience now. While we have nothing specific to report, we fully expect to support the Switch."

To be clear, while Zelnick also said GTA 6 would be a "console release" at launch, meaning PC players are going to have to wait to see what's announced by Rockstar going forward, this does not mean the game releasing on the Switch 2 has been confirmed.

The game is only confirmed to be releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at the time of writing.

Elsewhere in the world of gaming, check out indy100's review of Avowed and our hands-on preview of Metal Eden.

This article was first published on February 6 2025.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.