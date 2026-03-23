GTA 6 LIVE: Nintendo Switch 2 release details 'revealed'

Rockstar Games will announce GTA 6 for Nintendo Switch 2, according to an insider's source who is adamant about the claim.

The last official Grand Theft Auto 6 updates came in February, when Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive confirmed GTA 6's release date remains on track for 19 November, marketing will begin this Summer and there are plans for physical editions at launch.



Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated video game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates, maps, screenshots and pre-order announcements.

indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest breaking news, confirmed details and fan reactions as they happen.



GTA 6 Nintendo Switch 2 release details 'revealed' An insider claims one of his sources is adamant Rockstar Games will announce GTA 6 for Nintendo Switch 2. Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly posted on X / Twitter: "Everything looks set for me to win my lavish dinner with my Rockstar source regarding GTA 6 for Switch 2. "My source (who has gotten various things right) has been saying for months that GTA 6 will arrive day and date for Switch 2 which I thought was utter crap and called him out and he proceeded to double down so we now have this bet going. "Rockstar has until early May to announce the Switch 2 version otherwise I win." Kiwi Talkz clarified in the comments: "We made the bet when GTA 6 was still meant to release in May 2026, hence why that date still stands." He also inferred if May comes and goes without any GTA 6 Switch 2 news, that does not mean for definite Rockstar would not release the game on the platform. There have been previous claims that Rockstar has at the very least explored getting GTA 6 running on the Switch 2 but these have not been confirmed. To be clear, a Nintendo Switch 2 version of GTA 6 at all is currently unconfirmed.

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