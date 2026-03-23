Chappell Roan has spoken out after former Arsenal footballer Jorginho Frello accused security of leaving his 11-year-old stepdaughter in tears.

In an Instagram Story on Sunday (22 March), the singer shared "her half of the story," saying it wasn't her personal security, nor did she see what had reportedly happened.

"I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. I did not. They did not come up to me, they weren't doing anything," she said.

Roan went on to say that it was "unfair" for the security guard to assume "someone doesn't have good intentions when they have no reason to believe, because there's no action being taken".

She emphasised she does "not hate people who are fans" of her music, nor does she "hate children".

"I am sorry to the mother and the child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something, and if that made you uncomfortable," Roan concluded. "That makes me really sad. You did not deserve that".

Chappell Roan/Instagram

It comes after ex-footballer Frello described an "upsetting" incident involving his wife, Cat Cavelli (Catherine Harding), and her 11-year-old daughter, whom she shares with Jude Law. The family were staying at the same São Paulo hotel as Roan during Lollapalooza, a famed music festival.

Frello shared how his stepdaughter "woke up incredibly excited, she even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire. @chappellroan".

"My daughter, like any child, recognised her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her," Frello wrote. "And the worst part is she didn't even approach her. She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything".

He described what happened next as "completely disproportionate".

Jorginho Frello/Instagram

"A large security guard came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn't allow my daughter to 'disrespect' or 'harass' other people," Frello claimed, adding that he's unsure how the interaction (or rather, lack of) was considered harrassment.

"He even said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears. My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot," Frello continued.

Frello went on to cite his own experience in the spotlight, acknowledging his understanding of "respect and boundaries".

"What happened there was not that. It was just a child admiring someone," he penned.

"It's sad to see this kind of treatment coming from those who should understand the importance of fans. At the end of the day, they are the ones who build all of this," he continued.

"I sincerely hope this serves as a moment of reflection. No one should have to go through this, especially not a child. @chappellroan WITHOUT YOUR FANS, YOU WOULD BE NOTHING. AND TO THE FANS, SHE DOES NOT DESERVE YOUR AFFECTION," Frello signed off.

Later, the mother of the child, Catherine Harding, took to social media with a video detailing her experience.

“She literally didn’t do anything; she just looked at her and smiled. She came back and she actually said to me ‘Mum, I don’t know if it’s her.’ Because obviously she looked like, you know, with her costumes and everything, she looks a little bit different,” Ms Harding recounted.

Ms Harding stated that a security guard then approached them, speaking in an “aggressive tone” to “berate and scold” them while they were eating. “Even if she did send him or she didn’t send him, I don’t know, for me it felt like it really overstepped a boundary,” she said.

Indy100 reached out to Chappell Roan's representative for comment

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