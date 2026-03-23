The US treasury secretary Scott Bessent has been slammed as “cowardly” and “disgusting” over his refusal to condemn Donald Trump for celebrating the death of a political adversary.

In a stark departure from the Trump administration’s rhetoric around people it deemed to be glorifying the death of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk , US president Trump openly celebrated the death of the former FBI Director Robert Mueller, who passed away on 20 March, almost five years after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Mueller’s special counsel inquiry helped to investigate alleged Russian interference in Trump’s 2016 election campaign and became a long-time enemy of Trump’s in the process.

Responding to the news of Mueller’s death, Trump wrote : “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he's dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

While many people were shocked by the remarks from the president, one person who has chosen not to condemn them is Bessent, who was directly asked what he thought about them during a live TV interview.

In an appearance on NBC News, the presenter asked Besent: “Do you think it’s appropriate for the president of the United States to celebrate the death of an American citizen, someone who’s a Bronze Star, Purple Heart recipient and who served in Vietnam?”

Bessent responded, changing the subject to speak about Trump, the Russia investigation, and suggesting that, “Neither one of us can understand what has been done to the president and to his family”.

At no point did Bessent condemn Trump’s comments.

“This is some next level mindless, pathetic sycophantic sickness. Such gross and despicable people,” someone argued.

Another argued: “Translation: I like this gig and I want to keep it.”

Someone else said: “You could train a f****** parrot to do this job.”

One person argued: “This produces an almost palpable feeling of embarrassment just reading it.”

“What disgusting, cowardly and sycophantic response from Bessent,” someone online argued. “Shame on you. Another demonstration in fealty that history (and veterans especially) will never forget.”

Another wrote: “There is no bottom.”

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