It was only a few weeks ago that US president Donald Trump faced a wave of criticism and condemnation for deciding to wear a white baseball cap to a dignified transfer of American service members killed in Iran, and now the Republican is once again under fire for how he’s chosen to respond to a particularly sensitive event.

Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who investigated ties between Trump and Russia, died on Friday at the age of 81, with his family issuing a statement confirming the news a day later.

But while ex-Democrat president Barack Obama praised Mueller as “one of the finest directors in the history of the FBI”, and George W Bush said the former marine “led the agency effectively, helping to prevent another terrorist attack on U.S. soil”, Trump took to Truth Social to declare that he was “glad he’s dead”.

We’re not joking.

California senator Adam Schiff was among those who called out the 79-year-old for his remarks, writing on X/Twitter that “every day, the president shows his basic indecency and unfitness for office”:

Fellow senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, of Georgia, tweeted: “I still remember when presidents had to be dignified, show some decorum, especially in the wake of a human being’s death. Now there’s no bottom, no leadership or humanity at the top”:

Former Republican congressman Joe Walsh shared the post and said Trump “may well be the worst human being who’s ever lived”:

Adam Kinzinger, also a former congressman, called the president an “abhorrent piece of human garbage”:

“If you think that’s acceptable or even remotely ok, you are part of the problem,” wrote Mary L Trump, the president’s niece:

Fox News’ chief political analyst Brit Hume was critical of the comments as well, saying it was “the kind of stuff Trump does that makes people not just oppose him but hate him” and that there “was no need to say anything”:

ESPN host Stephen A Smith said the post was a “disgusting thing coming from our Commander in Chief”:

Podcaster Ed Krassenstein said something similar, branding Trump’s remarks “disgusting and despicable”:

And MeidasTouch’s Ron Filipkowski responded by listing Mueller’s military achievements:

Other instances of Trump being criticised for his response to the deaths of high profile individuals include his wearing a blue suit to the funeral of Pope Francis and claiming filmmaker Rob Reiner was killed due to “his affliction with a mind crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome”.

When approached for comment on the criticism surrounding Trump’s Truth Social post, the White House directed indy100 to Trump’s Truth Social post.”

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