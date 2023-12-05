GTA 6 followers spot clever real-life references in new trailer

The wait for Grand Theft Auto fans finally ended last night after Rockstar Games released the trailer for GTA 6 ahead of schedule.

The official trailer for the series' latest instalment was released 13 hours early due to a massive leak, and was subsequently viewed more than 60 million times in 12 hours.

The 90-second video confirmed that the game is set in Vice City – a fictional town based on Miami, Florida. As such, it featured some clever details such as roaming alligators, a wild party scene and vast sandy beaches.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted real-life references subtly included in the teaser, showing that Rockstar wants to make this gaming experience as vivid and authentic as possible.

In one part of the clip, we see a middle-aged woman with hammers in both hands, telling the player menacingly: “Well, look who’s back.”

Fans believe the inspiration for the character was a viral video clip which saw a “Karen” confronting a neighbour and trying to intimidate them by holding a hammer in each hand.

And, it’s not the only detail fans think has a real-life connection.

Some people have pointed out that the appearance of a prisoner in the game appears to be based on a man known as Miami’s real-life Joker.

The character looks remarkably similar to tattoo model Lawrence Sullivan whose mugshot went viral thanks to his bright green hair and face tattoos that include Chelsea smile scars.

Such references have got fans even more excited for other pop culture moments that might feature in the game.

After all, it’s been 10 years since Grand Theft Auto V came out, so Rockstar has plenty of material to work with.

