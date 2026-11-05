Jennifer Lawrence smoothie comment sparks viral TikTok trend: 'You paid me no mind'

There is a new TikTok trend making the rounds, and its origins is all to do with Jennifer Lawrence and Connor Wood.

Initially, Wood - a comedian and podcaster who is currently on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars - was in a BuzzFeed Celeb interview where he implored the actress to acknowledge his existence.

“I just want just a little acknowledgment from Jennifer Lawrence that I’m funny, and then that’s all I need,” Wood said, confessing JLaw was his celebrity crush.

Fast forward a few days, and not only did Lawrence see the video, she left a comment under the Instagram post which read, “I saw you on 8th avenue drinking a smoothie and you paid me no mind.”

Jennifer Lawrence drinking smoothie comment about Connor Wood sparks viral TikTok trend Disney/Andrew Eccles, and Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Christian Dior

Wood's DWTS pro partner Rylee Arnold then surprised him by sharing the news that Lawrence finally acknowledged him, and he then read Lawrence's comment out loud.

But what she commented appeared to confuse him as he read the comment out once more in an uncertain voice like he was trying to solve a riddle, but somehow it also sounded pretty poetic at the same time.





Since then, this clip has becoming a trending TikTok sound with people using it in various ways such as comedically.

"Me at 2am replaying every social interaction I've ever had," posted TikToker @funemployed_meg, tucked in bed and the video has 550,00 views.

In another video, TikToker @justanotherstupidblonde shared, "Trying to remember the serious conversation we had drunk because it was so honest, only I can't piece together what exactly was said and meant in the end."

"Me overanalysing everything just incase it's a sign," @mariahjspamm wrote, lip syncing to Wood's words.

But it is not only being used for comedic purposes as it's also being added to iconic romance scenes in TV and film highlighting certain missed connections or miscommunication tropes from Sebastian and Mia in La La Land, Marianne and Connell in Normal People, Peter Parker and MJ in Spider-Man, Katniss and Peeta in The Hunger Games, and Scott and Kip in Heated Rivalry.

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