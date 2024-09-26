GTA 6: New Rockstar Games job listing hints screenshots are on the way

A new job listing at Rockstar Games has hinted there could soon be screenshots for GTA 6 as it seems the studio is preparing to start its marketing campaign for the game.

The studio is on the search for a 'Screenshot Capture Artist' to 'capture footage of gameplay for use in marketing campaigns and in game'.

Responsibilities include to 'create stylised images within game engines that capture the vibe of a project' and 'rapidly master new and unfinished games'.

X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown, who regularly posts about GTA and Rockstar Games, pointed this out and speculated this might lead to screenshots of GTA 6 soon.

The release window for the game, Autumn 2025, is now a year away.

Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two recently confirmed in an annual report that GTA 6 is still currently on track to release in Autumn 2025.

The document was made public on the same day of a shareholder meeting in which it was being discussed with the crucial detail that bosses are still planning for the game to come out as planned.

Rockstar dropped the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and confirmed the game would release at some point in 2025.

Ahead of an earnings call in May, Take-Two narrowed that release window down to Autumn 2025 and ahead of its most recent earnings call in August, the company confirmed the release was on track.

And that remains true a month-and-a-half later as the annual report mentions GTA 6 is still scheduled for Autumn 2025 - twice.

