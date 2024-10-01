Leaked GTA 6 story details 'confirmed' as legit

A popular GTA 6 account that regularly posts on X/Twitter has boasted that leaks it previously shared about story details and features of the upcoming game have been "confirmed".

@GTAVI_Countdown, which has more than 183,000 followers at the time of writing, shares news, rumours, speculation and leaks on GTA 6 and Rockstar Games.

In September, the account reposted details from YouTuber LegacyKillaHD about rumours of what to expect from the story mode in GTA 6 along with some gameplay features.

These include: the character Lucia being central to the story; separate intro missions for Lucia and Jason; a more grounded story about criminals figuring things out and family struggles; a shorter story than Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2); plus lots of side content and Fast and Furious inspired missions such as a vault heist.

Further leaks include details of corrupt cop characters, different locations and modes, and the inclusion of many gameplay elements from RDR2.

This is all just speculation as nothing has been publicly confirmed by Rockstar.

And yet, @GTAVI_Countdown claims these leaks have "been pretty much confirmed as we just received a DMCA takedown from Rockstar's parent company Take-Two".

DMCA is the Digital Millennium Copyright Act which was passed in 1998 to amend American copyright law to address parts of the relationship between copyright and the internet.

It appears these same leaks were discussed in a video on YouTube by Cyber Boi which is also alleged to have been taken down for copyright by Take-Two and his channel has been given a strike.

Cyber Boi claims that all accounts that have reshared these leaks are being targeted by Take-Two.

Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two recently confirmed in an annual report that GTA 6 is still currently on track to release in Autumn 2025.



The document was made public on the same day of a shareholder meeting in which it was being discussed with the crucial detail that bosses are still planning for the game to come out as planned.

Rockstar dropped the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and confirmed the game would release at some point in 2025.

Ahead of an earnings call in May, Take-Two narrowed that release window down to Autumn 2025 and ahead of its most recent earnings call in August, the company confirmed the release was on track.

And this remains true a month-and-a-half later as the annual report mentions GTA 6 is still scheduled for Autumn 2025 – twice.

Rockstar recently hinted it could be starting its marketing campaign for the game soon as it is on the lookout for a "Screenshot Capture Artist" to "capture footage of gameplay for use in marketing campaigns and in game".

Indy100 has contacted Take-Two for comment.

