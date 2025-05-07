GTA 6: Five things trailer 2 doesn't tell you that Rockstar has revealed

Rockstar Games unexpectedly released trailer 2, revealing loads of new information about the game, but there is some key info it doesn't tell you.

The studio shadow dropped trailer 2 to worldwide fanfare and online sleuths are busy picking it apart for hidden details.

It comes after Rockstar Games announced on May 2 the game was delayed from Autumn 2025 and was given a specific release date of 26 May 2026.

As well as trailer 2, Rockstar also released 70 new screenshots, new artwork and a lot more information about the game's characters, world and gameplay on its updated website.

Here are five things trailer 2 itself doesn't tell you.

1. Jason information

Jason Duval is the main focus in trailer 2 of GTA 6 / Screenshot from Rockstar Games

Jason Duval starts as the main focus of trailer 2. He can be seen going about his daily life while waiting for Lucia Caminos to be released from Leonida Penitentiary before more about what the couple get up to together is shown.

But one detail the trailer omits that Rockstar mentions on its website is that Jason works for local drug runners.

2. New characters

Boobie Ike is one of the new characters in GTA 6 / Screenshot from Rockstar Games

There are two new characters that are not seen at all in GTA 6 trailer 2 but are mentioned on Rockstar's website and they are Boobie Ike and Raul Bautista.

Boobie is a local Vice City legend and acts like it. One of the few to transform his time in the streets into a legitimate empire spanning real estate, a strip club and a recording studio - Boobie's all smiles until it's time to talk business.

Raul Bautista is another one of the new characters revealed in GTA 6 / Screenshot from Rockstar Games

Raul Bautista is a seasoned bank robber always on the hunt for talent ready to take the risks that bring the biggest rewards. His recklessness raises the stakes with every score. Sooner or later, his crew will have to double down or pull their chips from the table.

3. New locations

Vice City is the main city in GTA 6's Leonida / Screenshot from Rockstar Games

Rockstar's website has revealed more details about six key locations.

Vice City - we're a long way from the 80s but Vice City is still the sun and fun capital of America. The glamour, hustle and greed of America captured in a single city. Each neighbourhood has something to offer, from the pastel art deco hotels and bright white sands of Ocean Beach to the bustling panaderias of Little Cuba and the bootleg brands of the Tisha-Wocka flea market, out to the VC Port, the cruise ship capital of the world.

Leonida Keys - the dress code is casual, the bars are loaded. Life in this tropical archipelago isn't flashy but it's easy. Get your buzz on and pull up a deck chair but look out - you are right on the doorstep of some of the most beautiful and dangerous waters in all of America.

Leonida Keys has been given a glow up in Rockstar's latest round of GTA 6 content / Screenshot from Rockstar Games

Grassrivers - the untamable jewel of Leonida's crown. You never know what lies beneath the surface of this primordial expanse. The gators may be the most famous attraction but there are far deadlier predators and weirder discoveries among the mangroves.

Port Gellhorn - this is Leonida's forgotten coast. Cheap motels, shut-down attractions and empty strip malls won't bring the tourists back but there's a new economy in this once-popular vacation spot. It's fueled by malt liquor, painkillers and truck stop energy drinks. Jump on a dirt bike and hold onto your wallet.

More about Grassrivers in GTA 6 has been revealed / Screenshot from Rockstar Games

Ambrosia - the battle for the health and wealth of Leonida begins here. In the heart of Leonida, American industry and old school values still reign supreme - whatever the cost. The Allied Crystal sugar refinery provides the jobs, while the local biker gang provides almost everything else.

Mount Kalaga - room to breathe on the state's northern fringes. A national landmark up against the state's northern border, Mount Kalaga offers prime hunting, fishing and off-road trails. In the lush surrounding backwoods, hillbilly mystics and paranoid radicals live far from the prying eyes of the government.

4. Viral detail

Although admittedly this one is in the trailer, there's a specific detail that has gone viral that's almost impossible to spot unless you're a keen eyed sleuth or across social media.



X / Twitter user @hxrleysivy spotted bubbles rising in a bottle of beer just like they would do in real life and was blown away by the level of detail shown.

The clip has since been reposted several times across social media and fans have been left gobsmacked by the detail.

5. Release information

It seems GTA 6 will only release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch / Screenshot from Rockstar Games

It seems Rockstar has reiterated GTA 6 will not be releasing on PC nor Nintendo Switch 2 - at least at launch.



At the end of the trailer, it's shown the game will only be releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Rockstar Games usually hold off on PC releases until a fair while after the game has launched on consoles and Rockstar has only recently made Red Dead Redemption available on the Switch.

With Cyberpunk 2077 releasing on Switch 2, there had been speculation Rockstar may choose to release some of its back catalogue (including GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2) or even GTA 6 on the console.

But at present, it does not seem any of this will be the case.

The game is already available to Wishlist on PS5.

Elsewhere from indy100, fans have been reacting to trailer 2 releasing and an expert has revealed the real reason why GTA 6 was delayed.

