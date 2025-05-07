GTA 6: Soundtrack revealed in trailer 2 with new songs featured

Rockstar Games released trailer 2 for GTA 6, along with 70 brand new screenshots and loads of new artwork, and more of the game's soundtrack has been revealed too.

The studio released all that brand new content on May 6 and internet sleuths continue to uncover more and more details.

GTA VI O'Clock is a dedicated show about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games hosted by veteran games journalist Dan Dawkins and award winning executive producer James Jarvis.



And its social media account posted a total of four new tracks were played in the trailer, taking the number of confirmed songs in the GTA 6 soundtrack up to five.

@GTAVIoclock on X / Twitter posted 'Hot Together' by The Pointer Sisters is the track most people online are talking about as it's the one that featured most prominently.

However there are three other tracks that feature too.

They are 'Child Support' by Zenglen when Jason is driving the car, 'Everybody Have Fun Tonight' by Wang Chung which can be heard on a car radio a few seconds later and 'Talkin' to Myself Again' by Tammy Wynette which can also be heard on a car radio.

Wang Chung's track also featured in GTA: Vice City which released in 2002.

This is all in addition to 'Love Is a Long Road' by Tom Petty which soundtracked trailer 1.

In one of the new screenshots shared by Rockstar, Lucia can be seen in a swimming pool wearing what appear to be the iFruit version of AirPods.

Some fans are hopeful this means radio stations can be listened to outside of driving or riding a vehicle.

On a popular GTA 6 Subreddit post from Redditor Nathaniel, Krapser said: "Tbf Michael was also wearing earbuds in the GTA 5 trailer but the game also didn't have radio outside cars."

PapaYoppa said: "Jason is also seen wearing AirPods when he's bench pressing on the beach."

sawood_ said: "Interesting, looks like the iFruit phone also has an always on display?"

To be clear, it's not yet officially known if radio stations will be available outside of driving or riding vehicles at the time of writing.

Elsewhere from indy100, check out five details that Rockstar Games has revealed that trailer 2 doesn't tell you and fans have been reacting to trailer 2 releasing.

