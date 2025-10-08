GTA 6 LIVE: Huge game update on PS Store sends hype into overdrive

GTA 6 is arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time and because there's still more than seven months to go before it releases, leaks, rumours and speculation continue to swirl and swell about it.

The latest is GTA 6 has been updated on the PS Store and it has sent speculation into overdrive once more.

The last official content update from Rockstar Games itself came at the start of May when the studio released GTA 6 trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

That followed the news GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

There's always something going on in the worlds of GTA 6, Rockstar Games and Take-Two so to stay up-to-date with all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 live blog below.

Huge game update on PS Store sends hype into overdrive from GTA6 A Redditor spotted that the "ratings and review section [is] now visible on GTA 6 PS5 website". JadedPaleontologist0 posted this in the GTA 6 Subreddit and said: "This was added very recently, as previously this was never visible, also seen in other countries website as well..." It's got a lot of people talking online. DlanShfta said: "I can feel it trailer 3 is coming sooner than we expect." marckh said: "They're so confident in their game that they're open to reviews before anyone has even played it." Ok_Sundae_4363 said: "I have a good feeling about this." However GameRoll, an account that regularly posts about GTA and Rockstar Games, said: "Here's where I gotta ruin the fun... This is a universal change across PlayStation's website and isn't exclusive to GTA 6." With GTA 6 scheduled to release in around seven-and-a-half months' time, and with it being more than five months since the huge content drop from Rockstar Games, fans are seemingly growing increasingly hopeful for further updates on the game imminently.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.