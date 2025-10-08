Travis Kelce has played it cool when asked about his proposal to pop superstar fiancée Taylor Swift, saying: “She can tell that story.”

He did admit the palms were definitely sweaty and there were “a few tears” as he got down on one knee.

Still riding the high of the engagement, Kelce said, “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her,” calling the moment “magical.”

Swifties everywhere are already swooning, while the NFL star continues to win hearts both on and off the field.

