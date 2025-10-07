Another day, another dose of brain rot sweeping the internet – and this time, it’s courtesy of Gen Alpha.

The latest viral term leaving the rest of us scratching our heads? 67. And in a twist no one saw coming, Natasha Bedingfield has somehow found herself at the centre of it all.

‘6-7’ (pronounced "six-seven") isn’t just a number anymore – at least, not for many young people online.

The phrase, paired with a very particular tone, seems to trace back to December 2024, when artist Skrilla dropped a track called ‘Doot Doot.’

In it, he raps, "6-7, I just bipped right on the highway (bip, bip)."

Fast-forward to now, and younger generations have taken the snippet and run with it – twisting it into a purposefully nonsensical catchphrase.

"It is something that you’re just trying to use to get somebody to reference the number 67," teacher and self-proclaimed ‘OG student translator’ Mr Lindsay explained in a TikTok clip. "There is no real meaning to it. It is a number that is fun to say, popularised by a meme with the hand motions, and it just doesn’t mean anything."





@mr_lindsay_sped I defined this back in February, but here it is again! #67 #genalpha #genalphaslang #teachersoftiktok #67









In short? It’s pure, unfiltered brain rot, and somehow, Natasha Bedingfield is in on it.

In a now-viral clip, Bedingfield surprised fans by bringing out Skrilla on stage before dramatically belting out "6-7," much to the internet’s delight (and confusion).

The moment sent social media spiralling, with countless viewers flooding the comments to ask, "What is happening right now?!"





@erynurra crazy surprise @Natasha Bedingfield 🫣🫣 #sixseven





"Y’all all don’t know how funny this is," another quipped.

Plenty of others joked about how completely "overstimulated" they felt watching the chaotic clip unfold, with one user perfectly summing up the mood: "No, I’m so overwhelmed, make it stop."

