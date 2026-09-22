Channing Tatum has shut down rumours that he is behind a secret burner Instagram account that has been making disparaging comments on his ex-fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, and her new fiancé, Harry Styles.

The actor denied being the owner of the handle @bidness_nonya, after speculation surged over the weekend when people noticed Tatum was the only person following the account which has been leaving negative comments under various posts about different celebrities that Kravitz and Styles.

Channing Tatum attends the "Josephine" premiere during the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 20, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

"Yo i truly can't believe yall think this is what I'm doing with my free time. F***in hilarious," Tatum posted via Instagram Story.

"Also why would I follow a burner account if I didn't want people to connect me to it? Wtf come on. But if I really need to say it, I only have one IG account @channingtatum."

Instagram/channingtatum

Tatum and Kravitz began dating in 2021 and got engaged in 2023 before ending their relationship in October 2024, and Kravitz later started dating Styles in August 2025 and their engagement was reported in April this year.

One particular comment from the @bidness_nonya that has gone viral was made underneath a post about Styles from celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi.

“Just here for the hate,” the comment read along with laughing and popcorn emojis.

Zoë Kravitz, and, Harry Styles Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images and Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Along with Tatum's denial, pop culture commentator Stephanie Tleiji (@stephwithdadeets) did some digging into the account and it appears the profile used to be a Tatum ex-fan account that has since changed usernames.

She pointed out how the account mentioned having a June birthday, and Tatum doesn't as his birthday is in April and also noted how the account commented on posts about other celebrities, and that Tatum does follow a lot of fan accounts.

Tatum may have denied that the Instagram account is his, it hasn't stopped the internet from joking about the whole thing.

One person said, "Channing Tatum after he realised his troll account for Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz got doxxed."









"Channing Tatum switching between his alts," a second person wrote.









A third person added, "Been laughing over this Channing Tatum s*** for an hour like LMAOOOO."





"Truly how can you be mad at Channing Tatum. When no one is messy we need the mess more than ever," a fourth person commented.





A fifth person shared, "Is everyone lowkey losing it rn or is it just me and Channing Tatum."





"Imagine Channing Tatum following a random fan back and years later everyone thinks that fan’s ig is his burner account lmao," someone else noted.





Another person said, "Looking at the Channing Tatum mess like i'm on a porch looking out at the rain after a dry spell....we needed this."

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