On the day GTA 6 released, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, which is Rockstar Games' parent company, was asked about GTA 7 and immediately shut it down - but it hasn't stopped fans carrying on the conversation online.

GTA 6 released on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S and Strauss Zelnick appeared in an interview with TBPN.



One of the hosts jokingly asked when GTA 7 would release, to which Zelnick replied: "Once you get through several hundred hours of the most incredible fun you've ever had, ask the question again."

There's also a video which has gone viral of the hosts discussing what GTA 7 could feature, joking it could cover the whole world, and Zelnick said: "Take-Two just went live with GTA 6 19 November.

"Wait, let me check my watch - oh, it's still 19 November and you're asking a question about GTA 7.

"My father-in-law had a line about whenever he had many great business achievements and a lot of admirers. And if he ever said anything nice he'd say, 'oh, those are yesterday's headlines' but it's not even yesterday. It's today."

However that hasn't stopped fans continuing the conversation online and saying about what they would like to see in GTA 7 and what they think may happen.

One said: "San Andreas > GTA 5 with San Andreas but the whole over arching area. Vice City > GTA 6 with Vice City but the whole area as well around it. GTA 4 > GTA 7 with Liberty City and the entire area around it as well. That's my head canon for the next game even if GTA 6 just came out."

"Can't believe we had GTA 6 before we finally had GTA 7," another commented. "But all jokes aside GTA 7 will be a long time and a lot of us probably will not see it, so will just enjoy GTA 6. For the future of the series, I think it is very unlikely that it will ever be outside of the US."

A third joked: "How long are they going to make us wait? It's been 12 hours since GTA 6 dropped. This is ridiculous."

"San Francisco + Oakland, Yosemite and Vegas, a fourth speculated. "With Hawaii across the ocean."

And a fifth declared: "Chicago has to be next."

To be clear, GTA 6 has only just released and there is nothing official yet at all about GTA 7.

GTA 6 is out now on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.



Best GTA 6 deals



GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, PS5 : £89,99, Playstation.com

: £89,99, Playstation.com GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5: £64.99, JohnLewis.com

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