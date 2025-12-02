Half-Life 3: Release date doubled down on by insider

An insider who claims to have been given a date for the announcement of Half-Life 3 along with information on its release date has doubled down on what he's been told.

Half-Life 3 has been rumoured to be in the works for years and would be the latest instalment in the iconic Half-Life first person shooter series. Half-Life 2 is considered to be one of the greatest games of all time as the 2004 release simulated real-world physics and character models and was groundbreaking when it released.

Mike Straw previously said on Insider Gaming Weekly he "has a date he's been told but hasn't been able to verify it with multiple sources".

And he's now shared an update about this on X / Twitter after being asked about it "so much".

Straw posted: "I've been asked so much. The date I was told hasn't passed yet, though not being able to get at least two other people to verify it has me really thinking Valve did have multiple dates to 'catch leakers'.

"Announcement date aside, source still believes it'll be announced this year w/ Spring 2026 release."

If that is the case, Half-Life 3 could coincide with the release of the Steam Machine, Valve's upcoming new console.

This was reposted in the Half-Life Subreddit and Redditors have been commenting with their thoughts.

One said: "This for some reason makes me think it's not tomorrow. I'm guessing Wednesday or Thursday."

"So we have to wait," a second commented. "There are four weeks left until 2026."

A third hoped: "Betting on this week. This Wednesday. I can feel it!"

"If it actually ends up being 3 December I'll go insane," a fourth declared.

And a fifth agreed: "If the date is real I guess it's this week because announcing it one or two days before The Game Awards would be pretty weird imo."

This comes following another three insiders all hinting Half-Life 3 is in the works.

To be clear, Half-Life 3 has not been officially confirmed and this is all speculation and rumour at this time.

