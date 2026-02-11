Britney Spears 'sells iconic music catalogue in landmark deal'

Britney Spears has reportedly sold the rights to her music catalogue for an undisclosed sum.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Spears sold the rights to a music company called Primary Wave. While the exact amount was not disclosed, a source described it as a "landmark deal," following in the footsteps of Justin Bieber, who reportedly earned around $200 million.

The outlet suggests a wide range of iconic hits, including 'Circus,' '(You Drive Me) Crazy,' 'Gimme More,' 'Overprotected,' 'Piece of Me,' 'Sometimes, Stronger,' 'Toxic' and 'Womanizer' – to name a few.

Spears isn't the first star to sell their music rights, following in the footsteps of Shakira, Bob Dylan, KISS and Phil Collins.

It comes after Spears announced she will never perform in America again. Back in January, the star took to her Instagram with a throwback tour photo, seated at a white piano.

"Sending this piano to my son this year!!! Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about," she penned.





Spears continued: "Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life… I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon. He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!"

Indy100 reached out to Britney Spears' representative and Primary Wave for comment

