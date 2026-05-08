Halo's future 'revealed' in bombshell from gaming insider  - and it's good news

According to someone understood to be a renowned insider, a brand new Halo game is in active development.

Halo: Infinite is the last mainline Halo game to have released back in 2021. Halo: Campaign Evolved has been confirmed to release at some point in 2026 and this is a remake of the very first game that released 25 years ago.



And Rebs Gaming claims a brand new Halo game called Halo Next is in active development.

In a YouTube video, he said after publishing a video report about Halo Studios, formerly 343 Industries, working on a sequel to the Halo: Infinite campaign that was being led by Joe Staten before layoffs in January 2023, he received new information.

"I'm told Joe was pretty adamant there was no intention to bring the Flood back, at least not any time soon," said Rebs. "He told the studio he loves the Flood and maybe they will bring them back one day but they were not going to tell that story in the next campaign.

"Instead, it was going to expand the universe with new elements, including the Endless."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Rebs also said this all links to a job listing for a narrative design director at Halo Studios to work on a project called Halo Next. Rebs said he's been told Joe Staten had been calling the next Halo game 'Campaign Next' to fellow employees.

The job listing also said: "This role is responsible for establishing narrative direction early in development and ensuring narrative is integrated into gameplay, environments, missions and player experience throughout production.

"Work with franchise creative leadership to ensure Halo Next aligns with long-term franchise direction and canon."

But Rebs is not sure if the new leadership at Halo Studios will carry on Staten's focus on the Endless because of the new Halo novel Edge of Dawn, which carries on the story from Halo: Infinite's campaign and might lead to a different direction with the Flood.

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "For the love of God just don't reboot. Actually follow through with a story and not get cold feet."

A second commented: "Name a more iconic duo than 343 Studios (Halo Studios now but still the same exact studio) and completely disregarding the end to the last Halo game. I hope they don't do that again and actually follow through on trying to tell a cohesive story."

"Make it mature," a third demanded.

A fourth added: "I swear Halo 7 will be basically be Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake levels of leaks, another one of the worst kept secret gang."

And a fifth said: "I don't know why they didn't just go full on into the remake and just use that to do the first three games, expand on them while setting up a new trilogy where it splits the timeline ignoring 4, 5 and Infinite."

A brand new Halo game has not been officially confirmed.

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