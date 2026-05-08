Sony's $765m Bungie impairment loss has Marathon and Destiny fans worried

Sony has recorded a total $765m impairment loss for Bungie, the studio behind Halo, Destiny and Marathon, through its 2025 Fiscal Year with a staggering $560m of that being recorded in the most recent fourth quarter according to an earnings update.

An impairment loss is basically an asset's permanent drop in value, meaning that it is no longer valued at what the company previously thought it was.

Sony acquired Bungie for $3.6bn in 2022. The fourth quarter of Sony's 2025 Fiscal Year ended around four weeks after the launch of Marathon with popularity in Destiny 2 steadily declining not long after the acquisition.

That earnings update from Sony in terms of its gaming division also said although it forecasts annual sales to fall six per cent, the company predicts gaming profit to rise 30 per cent due to higher first-party software sales and the absence of this impairment loss.

However there is the possibility for further impairment losses against Bungie into the next Fiscal Year but perhaps not by such a significant amount.

It's got a lot of people talking across social media, especially among fans of Marathon and Destiny who are worried about what the future might hold for Bungie and its games.

On a post about this in the Marathon Subreddit, one said: "Very likely, Sony has downgraded both the profit expectations and the multiple for Bungie. Marathon is both generating much lower profits than expected and they don't expect Bungie to be able to grow their revenue in the future - not just Destiny and Marathon but this also casts in doubt their ability make profitable games in the future."

A second commented: "The layoffs are gonna hit like a motherf****** truck, oof."

"Jesus. I expected another impairment, I didn't expect double," declared a third.

A fourth declared: "Oh, yeah that's incredibly dire. Six months apart and the impairment is now three times the amount? They do NOT have faith Bungie can deliver."

And a fifth added: "Honestly, what was Sony expecting? Seems like *they* f***** up."

On a similar post in the Destiny Subreddit, one said: "At least some of us got to play the whole Light and Dark saga."

"Guess I'd better replay Witch Queen and Final Shape one last time before they take the servers offline," a second concurred.

A third commented: "Welp, this was the most predictable I told you so of all time. Who knew making a niche game for a mainly hardcore audience would flop while completely neglecting their current live-service."

"This is the value of jamming," a fourth added.

And a fifth simply said: "It's been an honour, Guardians. 🫡"

Indy100 has reached out to Sony for comment

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