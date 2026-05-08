The “chilling” moment a Donald Trump judicial nominee refused to answer a basic question on his eligibility to serve as president again should concern everyone.

No matter how much MAGA attempts to pass it off as a joke, Trump continues to make reference to running for president again in 2028 – something he is legally not allowed to do, having served twice already. It hasn’t stopped Trump from distributing caps with “Trump 2028” on them.

Despite the well-known fact that it would be unconstitutional under the 22nd Amendment, Trump judicial nominee for the Southern District of Texas, attorney John Marck, was asked point-blank by Senator Christopher Coons to confirm that it is true. He failed to do so.

“Is president Trump eligible to run for president again in 2028?” Coons asked.

Marck replied: “Senator, without considering all the facts and looking at everything, depending on what the situation is, this to me strikes as more of a hypothetical … I would have to review the actual wording of it.”

Marck’s refusal to acknowledge that Trump is ineligible to run for a third term left people highly concerned.

“This is really chilling. Like a scene from a dystopian movie, and alarming for anyone who cares about democracy. A judicial nominee flagrantly flouting the Constitution about Trump's eligibility for a third term. The constitution is unambiguous. He is not eligible,” someone remarked.

Another argued: “The role of a federal judge is to interpret the constitution. This answer, or lack there of, should disqualify all of them.”

“Utterly embarrassing and disgraceful,” someone else labelled it.

“Unreal,” another wrote in response.





Someone else said: “Wild, wild times.”





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