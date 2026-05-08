GTA 6 LIVE: 'Expensive' game development cost 'revealed'

Industry analysts have reportedly given their latest projections on GTA 6's development costs, with Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick confirming "it was expensive".

The last official announcements about the game came in February when Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two confirmed GTA 6 remains on track for release on 19 November 2026, with marketing to begin in Summer and physical editions confirmed at launch.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated game ever and gamers continue to avidly track leaks, rumours, trailers, pre-order updates and gameplay reveals.

indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest real-time updates, breaking news and fan reactions.

GTA 6 development cost 'revealed - 'It was expensive' Industry analysts have shared updated projections about the development costs of GTA 6, with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirming "it was expensive". There have been all sorts of figures flying around in the past, including claims the game could cost as much as $2bn to make. According to Business Insider, analysts have now said GTA 6 is likely to have cost somewhere between $1bn and $1.5bn. This was put to Zelnick in an interview with the publication and while he did not confirm or deny specific figures, he did say: "It was expensive."

GTA Online future update Despite GTA 6 being on the horizon, Rockstar Games has confirmed GTA Online will continue to be developed and updated for the foreseeable, including a big new update in the Summer. In a Newswire post about its latest GTA Online update, a paragraph at the end said: "There's also plenty more to look forward to in GTA Online, including a variety of special events and celebrations, along with an exciting new update this Summer."

GTA 6 trailer 3 release date 'revealed' from GTA6 A GTA fan says they've spent "three months charting the planetary positions for every Rockstar trailer drop since 2007" to find out the release date for trailer 3. JalapenoPoppers24 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "Trailer 3 is dropping Thursday 14 May 2026 at 11am ET (8am PT / 4pm BST)." In short, the user goes on to say how they charted astrology patterns to come up with the conclusion, noticing repeated patterns including the two GTA 6 trailers sharing similar planetary alignments when they were shared. Needless to say, Redditors have had a lot to say about it in the comments. jessemartin100 said: "This might be the best post on this sub." Key-Construction7960 said: "Rockstar please drop the trailer already." 2026CE said: "Hey, buddy. Get me tomorrow night's Powerball number. Please!" guifesta said: "I believe in you." SARQCLOTHINGUK said: "Oh I'm loving these posts, we are so back!"

Take-Two boss reveals new GTA 6 gameplay verdict Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has confirmed he's had GTA 6 gameplay demonstrated to him by employees. In an interview with Game File, Zelnick was asked if he has played GTA 6 this year and replied he's "not a video game player" but said he has had "everything demoed" for him, meaning he's seen developers play through parts of the game. When asked how GTA 6 is looking, Zelnick referenced the gameplay seen in the "amazing" trailer and said he would "leave it at that", not wishing to add anything further. In another interview with Business Insider, Zelnick reiterated he's seen GTA 6 gameplay. "I see the whole thing. I'm just not the one holding the controller," he explained.

Take-Two CEO explains why GTA 6 will not release on PC at launch Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has explained exactly why GTA 6 will not release on PC at launch. In an interview with Bloomberg, he said: "Rockstar always starts on console because I think with regard to a release like that you're judged by serving the core. Like really serving the core consumer. If your core consumer isn't there, if they're not served first and best, you kind of don't hit your other consumers." When asked about GTA 6 expectations, Zelnick added: "I think here our goal is to deliver to consumers something that’s never been experienced before. Being on the sidelines but pretty close to the front of the sidelines is very, very exciting. And terrifying. Because the expectations are so high." He also said Take-Two tries to "give them [Rockstar] unlimited financial, creative human resources and then they aim to deliver perfection". Zelnick was asked if GTA 6 has an unlimited budget and joked his son is getting married in June and "we gave him an unlimited budget and he exceeded it".

GTA 6 $80 price demand made by Bank of America A Bank of America analyst has demanded that GTA 6 should be priced at $80 to "raise the price point for the entire industry". There has been lots of speculation about how much GTA 6 will cost with claims the game could stay at the industry standard $70 for a AAA game or even be raised to as much as $100 given the level of interest in it. Nintendo has been the only company so far to raise the price of a big title, with Mario Kart World costing $80, but others have not yet made the jump despite having plans to do so (The Outer Worlds 2 was going to be Xbox's first $80 game but pressure from gamers forced the company to revisit this and bring the price down). Speaking at the new IICON Video Game Conference in Las Vegas, Bank of America's Omar Dessouky said GTA 6 should make the jump up to $80. He said (via SeekingAlpha): "We also heard from attendees that the industry, which is perceived as struggling, would have difficulty selling games for $80 if GTA 6 came out at $70. "We think it’s in Take-Two's self-interest, as a publisher and partner to many developers, to raise the price point for the entire industry." However at the same event, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted GTA 6 may not have a lofty price tag. "Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them and our job is to charge way way way less of the value delivery," he said. "We look at 'how do we deliver something amazing and how do we make sure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable'." The price of GTA 6 has not yet been officially confirmed.

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.