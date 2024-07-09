Helldivers 2 weapon unlock has players taking a huge sigh of relief

Helldivers 2 players have taken a collective sigh of relief after finding out what the mystery weapon was for completing a simple Major Order.



Anti-tank mines have been offered in Major Orders over the past few months since the game was released but were never picked; Major Orders are world events where players must work towards an objective to receive a specific unlock.

Players were growing fearful they'd been tricked into completing what was a simple task to unlock an unusually mysterious gift which they thought would turn out to be the unwanted mines.

But these fears have been alleviated after it was revealed the mystery gift was a new MLS-FX Commando Rocket Launcher.

A screenshot of a Strategic Update posted to the Helldivers Subreddit said: "Excavation of the Advanced Weapons Lab on X-45 have recovered an intact cache of a lost Support Weapon from the First Galactic War: the MLS-4X Commando Rocket Launcher. These weapons will be immediately put to use in defence of the planet.

"All operations in defense of X-45 will be augmented with the MLS-4X Commando until the end of the current Order."

The latest Major Order was unusually unclear on what the reward for completing it is - usually, it tells players exactly what they'll get.

The order was simple enough - liberate and defend planet X-45 which had been achieved with days left to spare; the planet was popular among its players since it was included anyway.

But because of the lack of clarity on the rewards on offer, there were conspiracies going around on Reddit among the player base that they were being tricked into unlocking the mines which they're not too bothered about.

The most recent case where anti-tank mines were overlooked was when players had the moral dilemma of having to choose between players having the choice to save thousands of sick children or farm ingredients necessary for what could be critical weapons.



The planet full of children was decided.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.