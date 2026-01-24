It's alive! Highguard devs finally break silence days before launch

Highguard is alive! Developers have broken their silence days ahead of the game releasing with not one - but TWO posts on social media.



Highguard is an upcoming free-to-play PvP (player versus player) raid shooter from Wildlight Entertainment, a studio made up of developers behind Apex Legends and Titanfall.



A reveal trailer for it closed out The Game Awards 2025 but not only did it receive a bit of a lukewarm reception online, there hadn't been any promotion for it or even posts on the official social media account since.

That was until Friday (23 January) when two posts were shared.

The first revealed details about a 'launch showcase' that's happening on its launch day of Monday (26 January) at 6pm GMT (1pm ET / 10am PT).

The post said: "We'll share an in-depth look at Highguard direct from the studio, featuring a full gameplay deep dive, year one plans and much more."

That was soon followed up with another post which said: "In three days, your fight for control begins. Play Highguard free on 26 January ⚔️"

Details of this were posted into the Games Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments, with many hoping it succeeds.

One said: "Probably the smartest thing they could've done to avoid all the negativity. If they've created something special and a bunch of people check it out with a big streaming push, they can develop that community and foster it. It's all gonna depend on whether the game has something to offer that other live service games don't."

A second commented: "Isn't that the day the game comes out? Not my type of game but a bit weird they're doing this the same day their f2p game comes out. Would've been miles better past Monday lol."

"Probably the game is going to draw big numbers on release by sheer amount of curiosity due negativity," a third speculated. "Hopefully it finds a stable audience."

A fourth said: "Nice. Actually looking forward to seeing what this game is all about. I'll admit part of me just wants to see this game succeed so that we get to watch YouTubers cry that it's a dead game for the next several years while its perfectly alive and well lol."

"Even though many people hated this game being the final TGA reveal, there's no denying that stunt caused this game to have 10 times more attention than it ever would have if it was dumped mid-show," a fifth declared. "So if this game actually turns out to be good... Maybe it will be a success. But who knows?"

Highguard releases on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on 26 January.



