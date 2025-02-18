The Elder Scrolls 6 silence finally broken with 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'

Official updates on The Elder Scrolls VI from gaming studio Bethesda have been non-existent ever since it announced the game was in development.

A sixth instalment in the hugely popular action role-playing game series, which has featured Morrowind, Oblivion and Skyrim, was confirmed to be in pre-production by Bethesda in 2018.

The studio said the game is due to release at some point after Starfield came out but that game released back in 2023 with still no official update on The Elder Scrolls VI.

It's been that long since the game was announced that at the start of January this year, The Elder Scrolls VI announcement became older than Skyrim when The Elder Scrolls VI was confirmed.

But now silence on the game has been broken - sort of - with a huge opportunity for one fan.

One fan can work with Bethesda on The Elder Scrolls VI / Image from Bethesda

Through a Make-a-Wish charity auction, the highest bidder will be able to work with Bethesda to create a non-playable character (NPC) in The Elder Scrolls VI.

The description for the auction said: "This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows you to immortalise yourself in one of the most highly anticipated video games of all time.

"With this exclusive experience, you'll work with the developers to create a custom character that will appear in the game, leaving your mark on the legendary franchise."

However at the time of writing, the highest bid is already at $11,650.

Elsewhere in the world of gaming, check out the indy100 reviews of Avowed and Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.