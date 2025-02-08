Nintendo president gives very first official update on Switch 2 price

The president of Nintendo has given the first official update on how much the upcoming Switch 2 console will cost.

An exact price has not yet been confirmed by Nintendo but in the past few months, there have been a few different rumours that the console will cost around $400.

Shuntaro Furukawa was asked about this during a Nintendo earnings report and he said the company will consider what gamers "expect" from its products.

Furukawa said: "We are aware that in addition to how inflation is currently proceeding, the exchange rate environment has also changed significantly since around the time we launched the Nintendo Switch in 2017.

"We also need to consider the price range that consumers expect for Nintendo products. We think a multifaceted consideration of these factors is needed when deciding on the price of a product.

"I cannot tell you a specific price for Nintendo Switch 2 at this time but we are taking various factors into account."

Nintendo president has given the first official update on the cost of the Switch 2 / Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Nintendo finally revealed the successor to the Switch on January 16 showing off a number of features, including what might have been a look at a brand new Mario Kart game, which all went down incredibly well with fans.

The console was hit with a mountain of leaks in the run up to the announcement though and speculation and rumours continue to be in overdrive including what games will release with it.

Nintendo confirmed more about the console will be officially revealed at a Nintendo Direct event on April 2.

