How to get Football Manager 2024 for free this week

Football Manager 2024 will be available from September 5 for a week to download and keep for free on the Epic Games Store.



Football Manager is a long standing football simulation series where players can live out their dreams of managing their favourite football clubs or creating their own legacies by rising through the ranks with ones lower down the pecking order from a number of different countries.



It's a deeply tactical game in which players are tasked with managing a team top to bottom, including transfers, coaching sessions, tactics, player fallouts and everything else in between.

Football Manager 2024 is the latest iteration which released in November 2023 and just 10 months on from release, it will be available to download and keep for free later this week.



To get it, all players need to do is access the Epic Games Store from September 5 - this can be done either through accessing the website or through the Epic Games launcher which can be downloaded and installed.

Players will need to sign up for an account with an email address or it can be accessed with a PlayStation, Xbox, Google, Nintendo, Steam, Facebook, Apple or LEGO login.

Once that is complete, when the game becomes available for free, players can download it and install it.

After the installer has been downloaded, follow the on-screen instructions to install the game and the game should then be ready to play.

As the freebie is only available through Epic Games, the game will be the PC version of the title.

Football Manager 2025, releasing later in 2024, will be the first in the series to feature the official Premier League license where all the official logos, kits and player images will be included.



It will also be the first to feature women's teams too.

