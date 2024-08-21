A new trailer for Bethesda's upcoming title Indiana Jones and the Great Circle provided the biggest talking point at Gamescom on its opening day.

Bethesda is a studio owned by Xbox and it was previously understood the new Indiana Jones game would be an Xbox exclusive.

An exciting new trailer for it was shown at Gamescom, an annual video games trade fair which showcased gameplay, story elements, motion capture and loads more.

A release date of December 9 2024 was even revealed at the end for Xbox Series X/S, Games Pass and PC.

But the trailer also revealed the game will be released on PS5 in Spring 2025, making it a timed exclusive and seemingly at odds with what Xbox bosses said earlier in the year.

Xbox is understood to be focusing on prioritising its Game Pass subscription service and making more of its content available on multiple different platforms in order to generate more revenue.

But social media users have been poking fun at Xbox seemingly going back on its word that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would not be coming to PS5.

One viral clip showed Xbox CEO Phil Spencer saying the game would not be going across to PlayStation earlier this year followed by the Gamescom announcement that it actually would.

Another poked fun at the hype that was surrounding Xbox earlier in the year.

One posted a meme of people laughing at how the PS5 logo was revealed at the end of the trailer.

Another said that Microsoft didn't have the "balls" to announce it themselves and so they announced it at Gamescom.

One described the situation with Xbox as a "s**tshoe [sic]".

Another user posted an update with the hashtag "Xbox has no exclusives".

One has predicted "Xbox is gonna get out of the console business asap" and that "Microsoft is in control now".

Another said they "don't understand it".

One thinks Xbox's strategy of trying to push Game Pass and being playable across multiple platforms will work out "poorly".

And another posted a meme of two streamers looking disappointed with one holding his head in his hands.

Safe to say, it's not gone down well...

