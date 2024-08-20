GTA 6 has become the Rockstar Games title to have the longest gap from its first trailer being released to having any official update from the studio in terms of content, such as screenshots or another trailer, since.

That's according to a viral Tweet from regular GTA and Rockstar poster @GTAVI_Countdown on X / Twitter which compared the same time periods for GTA 5 and Read Dead Redemption 2.

RDR2 had a gap of 214 days between its first trailer and an official update in the form of screenshots and GTA 5 had a gap of 253 days for the same content which previously held the crown.



But as of August 18, 257 days had passed since the first GTA 6 trailer dropped with no new media from the game shared since then.

GTA 6 news of any kind has been sparse since that trailer dropped in December 2023 - the only other official word that's come out so far is from Rockstar's parent company Take-Two which narrowed the release window down to Autumn 2025 and recently confirmed the game is on track.



But now because this new milestone has been hit, speculation is starting to stir that GTA 6 could be delayed based on a report from Kotaku that has resurfaced.

In March 2024, before Take-Two revealed the Autumn 2025 release window, the only official confirmation of any release was that GTA 6 would be out in some point in 2025.

There was a lot of speculation that GTA 6 could come out in early 2025 at this point but at the time, an insider reportedly told Kotaku that Autumn 2025 was being planned, which turned out to be true.

The report from March said: "As remote workers struggle with an unwanted return-to-office mandate from Rockstar Games, Kotaku has learned from sources with knowledge of the game's development process that GTA 6 could miss its 2025 release window and slip into 2026.

"The majority of sources were certain that early 2025 is no longer possible. Instead, the target is firmly 'Fall 2025' and while most seem confident of hitting that date, I'm still told there is a possibility of a delay, as previously reported."

GTA 6 being delayed is speculation at this stage as neither Rockstar Games or Take-Two have deviated from the Autumn 2025 release window at the time of writing.

