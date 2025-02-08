Is PlayStation Network still down?

UPDATED 4.35pm GMT on February 8:PlayStation Network is still down with no update as to when it's likely to be back online.



PlayStation Network is still down and has been for quite a while now.

According to the PSN Service Status site, there have been problems since 12am GMT on February 8 and these issues still persist.

PSN users are not able to play online nor access any online features at present.

This is affecting all PSN accounts across any device they can log into, including PS5 and PS4. It's not yet known when these issues will be resolved.

PlayStation Network has been experiencing issues throughout February 8 / Teamjackson, iStock

The PSN Service Status site said: "You might have difficulty signing in or creating an account for PlayStation Network. You might have difficulty launching games, apps or network features.

"You might have difficulty getting PlayStation Video content. You might have difficulty getting products in PlayStation Store. You might have difficulty getting products on PlayStation Direct.

"We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience."

We'll continue to update this article so keep checking back for any updates.

Elsewhere in the world of gaming, check out indy100's preview of PGA Tour 2K25 and our review of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.