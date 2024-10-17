What is MemeFi? Everything you need to know about new social game

A new social game called MemeFi is booming in popularity with more than 50 million users across the platforms it's available on.

It's a blockchain game with a big focus on social interactions. Players are plunged into a "living, breathing world" where meme clans and renowned memes themselves are at war with each other.

Blockchain games usually allow players to trade in-game items for cryptocurrency which can then be exchanged for money.

Players are encouraged to explore, conquer and accumulate wealth.

The MemeFi synopsis on its website said: "MemeFi is a Web3 Social Tech game that stacks a complex social economy layer on top of PvP (player versus player) & PvE (player versus environment) gameplay. In simple words, we make gaming more interesting by introducing keys that players trade to increase their rewards.

"Keys are acess tokens to a share of rewards from a specific player. Owning a key allows users capitalise on yield from players' gameplay activity, increasing their return.

"MemeFi dwellers are hungry for gold and glory, rampaging through the meme lands and plundering riches, should they stumble upon them."

There are two main games in MemeFi: MemeFi Club and MemeFi Coin. Both of them have different elements but are both covered by social interactions and communities working together.

MemeFi Club is the flagship game which can be played on web browsers where players take part in a number of different activities like beating bosses and participating in clan raids.



Players can join or form clans, climb the ranks and even become memelords who lead these clans which have a lot of influence.

Players can also trade keys with others to get better rewards but the price of them increases over time, meaning the earlier players get involved, the better off they'll be.

MemeFi Coin is a clicker game that can be played through Telegram where players tap to defeat a series of enemies that get stronger as the game goes on.

Both games have two tokens called MEMEFI and PWR - MEMEFI tokens can be used for character progression, in-game purchases and rewards whereas PWR tokens are used for smaller purchases and actions like determining prices for items and services.

One PWR token is said to have a real-world value of $0.001.

MemeFi is currently in alpha which means players can play the game while it's still in development before it's officially released.



