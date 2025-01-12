The key reasons why PlayStation will continue to prioritise consoles over streaming

A gaming expert has explained a number of key reasons why PlayStation will continue to prioritise consoles over cloud-based streaming.

In direct contrast to Microsoft's recent 'This Is an Xbox' campaign, where different devices are shown to be an Xbox, PlayStation has always traditionally been about its hardware.

Although it has made more of its games available on other platforms like PC and there is a PS Plus model where players have to subscribe to play online, its subscription tiers and offerings are nowhere near that of Game Pass.

However to make sure PlayStation doesn't get left behind by its competitors when giving its players more choice of where and to play, a rumoured high-end "PS5-style handheld" device could be its answer along with its current strategy of making its own titles playable on some other platforms like PC.

Some games have become available to stream directly on PS Portal too.

George Osborn is the creator of Video Games Industry Memoand the managing director of Half-Space Consulting with 15 years' experience in the industry, having also studied at the University of Cambridge.

Speaking to indy100, he said: "PlayStation is moving towards a more cross-platform way of playing in terms of the way it operates.

"There have been a number of big PlayStation releases making their way to Steam; Helldivers 2 launched simultaneously on PS5 and PC even though it was developed by PlayStation.

"I think there's a recognition the console market and console user base is in a place where it's not necessarily growing anymore.

"It's getting a little bit stagnant, it may even be heading towards a decline in terms of the trajectory of home consoles.

"I think that means companies like Sony are looking at their devices and asking if it's the right way to approach this in the future and do we instead need to think more flexibly about accessing content."

Despite Xbox focusing very heavily on its Game Pass subscription model, Osborn does not think PlayStation will move away from what it's currently doing.

"Some of the work they will be doing around PS Plus will be making sure their players can get an experience that's a bit like Game Pass but they're not going to drift too far away from their view of PlayStation as a vehicle for selling hardware," he said.

"There are reports about a PS5-style portable device which would be channelling the Steam Deck vibe of very high end gaming instead of the Switch vibe of relatively affordable games on the go.

"I think what you're going to see is PlayStation expanding the boundaries of what it's doing but still keep its focus on its platform, its console as the way of doing that.

"I don't think they have quite the rounded strengths Microsoft have.

"Although games are an important part of Microsft's business, it's their third biggest tier with cloud above that in terms of revenue that's generated.

"Microsoft has the infrastructure to deliver a subscription service like that whereas PlayStation has to build it with partners and they have to work with other companies to do so.

"I think they've got less flexibility to do this to directly rival Microsoft that way but I think what they do have is stronger brand loyalty among players towards their devices.

"I think that's why PlayStation since it went head-to-head with Xbox has always had that edge.

"They'll still focus on hardware and exclusives but they're going to push the boundary of being cross-platform through PC, a little bit of subscription streaming and then expanding their handheld approach."

Osborn'sVideo Games Industry Memo is sent out every Thursday and he's writing his debut non-fiction book called Power Play, a look at how video games are changing the world.

