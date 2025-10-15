Forget Pokemon cards, say adios to Yu-Gi-Oh! and move over Magic: The Gathering - there's a new trading card game that Gen Alpha is absolutely obsessed with.

And it's the Italian Brainrot Trading Card Game. Yes, you read that correctly.

You'll probably have seen viral clips on TikTok of people opening Italian Brainrot packs, going crazy when pulling rare cards or the ones they want and of Italian brain rot memes in general.

It's a series of internet memes that started emerging earlier in 2025 and are basically surreal and absurd images of AI-generated creatures that have been given pseudo-Italian names, usually with a sing-song voice and a distinct style.

It led to the viral Steal a Brainrot hit on Roblox and now these memes have been turned into a trading card game that Gen Alpha is going crazy for.

Gen Alpha is going mad for the Italian Brainrot Trading Card Game / Panini

What is Italian Brainrot Trading Card Game?

Skifidol Italian Brainrot Trading Card Game from Panini is exactly that - a trading card game based on Italian brain rot memes.

There are 150 cards in total and each pack has seven cards, including one special holographic. These cards include Rustrot Viper, Tralalero Tralala and Tung Tung Tung Sahur.

Each card has a certain number of hit points, attacks and abilities. The most absurd cards are usually the strongest too.

What is Italian brain rot?

Italian brain rot refers to a series of internet memes that are basically surreal and absurd images of AI-generated creatures that have been given pseudo-Italian names.

Brain rot describes the supposed mental deterioration that's caused by spending a lot of time consuming low-quality content, such as content created made using generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Italian Brainrot has become its own phenomenon this year with absurd AI characters created and given pseudo-Italian names.

But it has become controversial in some corners because of the focus on low-quality content generated by AI and it causing almost a new language centring on gibberish to become widely used.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.