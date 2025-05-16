Final Fantasy's biggest meme immortalised in Magic: The Gathering card

An iconic Final Fantasy meme has been immortalised in its collaboration with card game Magic: The Gathering (MTG).

MTG is a card game from Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, and it has teamed up with Square Enix to work on a Final Fantasy collection. There are loads of iconic characters, monsters and even settings and activities that have been previewed.

And as spotted by DualShockers, the biggest meme in the series has been immortalised through the Suplex card, a powerful Sorcery effect.

The meme comes from Final Fantasy VI which releases on the SNES in 1994. In the game, there's a scene where a character called Sabin can perform a suplex professional wrestling move on a boss called the Phantom Train.

This became a meme because there's a completely absurd battle animation which shows the character picking up the entire train to perform the move and slam it on its head - before, in some cases, the train can then be seen the right way up on the tracks.

The Suplex card shows Sabin running towards a train, preparing to perform the Suplex move. It's a red Sorcery that costs two mana (one red and one of any color) with two effects.

This was spotted on the magicTCG Subreddit much to the amusement of social media users with a number commenting about it.

ddojima said: "I love how the meme is the only reason why we can exile artifacts with this card. We live in a timeline where in Magic we have Sabin Suplexing The One Ring.

ThyLordQ said: "Ah yes. 'Train'ing. This is going to be fun to play in every game you can. I cannot wait for an opponent to Suplex my Dark Confidant. Or even better, to Suplex the One Ring."

wesley001 said: "Excellent. They have Sabin staring down a train for the art."

Seitosa said: "Perfect card, no notes."

MayhemMessiah said: "Immaculate."

