'Parents reading brain rot words' TikTok trend explained

A lot of us love to scroll on social media so most will be familiar with term "brain rot" - but for parents, the word isn't in their vocabulary which is clear to see with a hilarious new TikTok trend.

The term "brain rot" was named Oxford Word of the Year last year and means "the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging."

Now young people are asking their parents to read out "brain rot" words and expressions such as "Raise your ya ya ya," "delululu," "mama girl behind you," "skibidi" and many more.

While the parents are reading these words out, their sons and daughters face one another with their mouth full of water, attempting not to laugh - though given how hilarious it is to hear their parents read these chronically online words out loud, this is quite the challenge.

When the parents see their kids cracking up at what they're saying, they're confused as to why they find those words so funny, further adding to the humour of it all.

It's become such a popular trend on the platform that round ups of the various videos have received millions of views, like the one below which has 38.2m views.









In the comments section of these kinds of videos, people often note how the parents say the brain rot words.

One person said: "What about the dude reading it like it’s a declaration of war".

"It sounded like bro was genuinely asking where the huzz was at," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "skibidibi dopdop toilet reez[cool]".

"The 10th one sounds like an airport announcement," a fourth person commented.

