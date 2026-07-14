Nintendo Switch 2 OLED model release date and plans 'revealed' by industry insiders

There has already been quite a bit of speculation about a potential Nintendo Switch 2 OLED model and a new report claims Nintendo is now considering its next steps for it, including release date plans.

After the original Nintendo Switch launched in 2017, four years later a new model released with an OLED screen instead of a LCD one. There was hope and speculation the Switch 2 would release with an OLED screen but it launched with LCD instead.

OLED screens are better than LCD ones because they use self-emitting pixels rather than a single backlight which results in much more vivid colours and faster response times but they are much more expensive to produce.

Now, a translated report from South Korean technology news site ZDNET Korea claims Nintendo is considering how best to approach release an OLED version of the Switch 2.

Via machine translation, the report said: "On the 13th [of July], industry insider A stated 'Nintendo is considering releasing a Switch 2 OLED with the resolution upgraded from HD (1280x720) of the Switch 1 OLED model to FHD (1920x1080)', adding 'if the release of the Switch 2 OLED model is decided, there is a possibility that product development will begin at the end of this year'.

"Another official, B, stated 'Nintendo is considering applying rigid OLED to the Switch 2 but has not yet confirmed the release of the Switch 2 OLED due to the price difference compared to liquid crystal display (LCD) products'.

"Industry official C explained 'Samsung Display will strive to supply Switch 2 OLEDs to Nintendo' but added 'the extent of the price increase for the Switch 2 resulting from the application of OLED is a variable'."

There could soon be an OLED model of the Nintendo Switch 2 console / YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

One common issue gamers online have found with the Switch 2 is ghosting, where a faint trail or a delayed duplicate of a moving object is noticeable, in other words making an object look as though it has a shadow or a ghost that isn't meant to be there.

This happens when a monitor is too slow to keep up with what's happening on screen.

An OLED screen would help to alleviate these issues.

An OLED model of the Switch 2 has not been officially confirmed by Nintendo and remains speculation at the time of writing.

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