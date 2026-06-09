Nintendo Direct June 2026 LIVE: All the announcements as they happen

A Nintendo Direct event followed by a Treehouse stream is taking place today (Tuesday 9 June) and Indy100 is covering it LIVE.

Nintendo Directs are streams hosted by Nintendo to reveal more details about what it's releasing. They usually focus on a number of games releasing across its suite of hardware, including Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Switch, but can also be specific to one game or movie.

This event will also include a Treehouse stream which are extended streams that usually offer first looks at gameplay from upcoming titles.

We're covering the Nintendo Direct and Treehouse stream LIVE through our live blog below so keep it locked for all the very latest as it happens.

What could be shown at Nintendo Direct June 2026? It's not yet known what will feature in this Direct but Nintendo has a number of first-party titles releasing this year. There's Star Fox which releases on 25 June and Splatoon Raiders landing on 23 July. These are likely to receive updates. Speculatively, there could be updates on titles such as The Duskbloods. A remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is also rumoured to be in the works and could be shown for the first time during the Direct. There may even be an update on Pokemon Winds & Wavesreleasing in 2027. This is the first general Direct that Nintendo has hosted since September 2025 when it focused on celebrating Mario's 40th anniversary.

How can I watch Nintendo Direct June 2026? Nintendo is hosting the Direct and Treehouse on its official platforms, including on YouTube. The stream can be viewed directly through the embedded video above.

When is Nintendo Direct June 2026? Nintendo Direct June 2026 starts at 3pm BST (10am ET / 7am PT) and will last for around 50 minutes. The Treehouse stream that follows straight after the Direct will last around 90 minutes.

Hello! Hello and welcome to Indy100's Nintendo Direct June 2026 live blog! I'm Jake Brigstock and I'll be covering the event live, bringing you all the latest news, announcements, reveals and more as they happen through the day. We'll be building up to the Direct and Treehouse, covering the events themselves and rounding up reaction to it afterwards. You're already in the right place to stay in the know as soon as anything happens so keep it locked for all the latest!

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